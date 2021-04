Amid a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases, Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa on Friday said that night curfew will be extended beyond April 20 in Bengaluru and 7 other cities. Currently, these places are under a night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am.

The Chief Minister also said that another meeting will be held on April 20 to decide on the way forward.

More to follow...