9 KSRTC staffers arrested for 'disrupting' bus services

Nine KSRTC staffers arrested for 'disrupting' bus services

The Upparpet police have arrested nine KSRTC employees for disrupting the bus services and attacking duty-borne employees who had joined the service

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 14 2020, 01:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2020, 01:58 ist
A police patrol car escorts KSRTC buses on the third day of the transport workers' strike in Bengaluru on Sunday, December 13, 2020. DH PHOTO/PUSHKAR V

Nine employees of the KSRTC were arrested for disrupting bus services and attacking colleagues who reported for work on Sunday, police said. 

B S Hiremath, 38, from Koppal, Manjunatha, 32, from Shivamogga, Nagaraj, 30, Quddus Saab, 32, both from Bagalkot, Shivanna, 35, from Jnanabharathi, Bengaluru, Ravi, 36, Mahantesh, 32, Prashanth, 38, both from Dharwad, and Pundalika, 34, from Belagavi, were detained after they stopped KSRTC services and abused bus drivers and conductors reporting for work, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sanjeev M Patil.  

The nine were part of a group of 25 KSRTC employees who had disrupted the bus services near Majestic. 

Most of KSRTC and BMTC employees have been striking work since December 11 for their various demands. On Sunday, only a few bus services were run with police protection. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Bengaluru
KSRTC
Buses

What's Brewing

Off the record: December 14, 2020

Off the record: December 14, 2020

What's cooking: The small luxury of chocolate truffles

What's cooking: The small luxury of chocolate truffles

NY has a cameo in ‘The Crown', here's what happened

NY has a cameo in ‘The Crown', here's what happened

 