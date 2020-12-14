Nine KSRTC staffers arrested for 'disrupting' bus services

Nine employees of the KSRTC were arrested for disrupting bus services and attacking colleagues who reported for work on Sunday, police said.

B S Hiremath, 38, from Koppal, Manjunatha, 32, from Shivamogga, Nagaraj, 30, Quddus Saab, 32, both from Bagalkot, Shivanna, 35, from Jnanabharathi, Bengaluru, Ravi, 36, Mahantesh, 32, Prashanth, 38, both from Dharwad, and Pundalika, 34, from Belagavi, were detained after they stopped KSRTC services and abused bus drivers and conductors reporting for work, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sanjeev M Patil.

The nine were part of a group of 25 KSRTC employees who had disrupted the bus services near Majestic.

Most of KSRTC and BMTC employees have been striking work since December 11 for their various demands. On Sunday, only a few bus services were run with police protection.