NITI Aayog meets pvt colleges in state

NITI Aayog held a meeting with 40 entrepreneurs and representatives of private medical colleges from across the state here on Saturday to seek their opinions on linking functional district hospitals with new private medical colleges.

A total of 17 government medical colleges in the state are attached to district hospitals. The public-private partnership model that the Aayog proposes is to attach existing or set up new private medical colleges for the district hospitals for which no college is attached.

The 250-page document titled 'Concession Agreement Guiding Principles for Setting up Medical Colleges through PPP' that is available on the Aayog's website has drawn comments from medical fraternity across the country. The national-level stakeholder's consultative meeting scheduled for January 21 has been postponed to February 25.

Under the envisioned model, the consessionaire shall build and operate the medical college and also upgrade and maintain the district hospital with a minimum annual student intake of 150 MBBS seats. The district hospitals will need to have 750 beds, half of which will be "market price beds" and the rest "regulated beds." The former is supposed to subsidise the latter.

Dr Bhagavan B C, Professor, Surgery, Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences, Bengaluru, and RGUHS syndicate member said, "It may be easy for those who are already running medical colleges, to start another one. But it is difficult to invest so much for beginners. There are hardly 10 to 12 district hospitals left and others are already attached to government medical colleges. We have to upgrade them to 750-bedded hospital. We have asked whether we can upgrade it to 350 to 500 beds," he said.