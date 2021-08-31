No alliance with any party, including JD(S): Arun Singh

BJP general secretary, Karnataka in-charge, Arun Singh said there is neither official nor unofficial alliance with any other party in Karnataka. He denied any understanding of the BJP with the JD(S) in Mysuru.

He was speaking to media persons after visiting Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Temple, atop the Chamundi Hill, in Mysuru on Tuesday.

“People have seen the governments of both Congress and JD(S) in Karnataka. We will not form a truck with any other party here. Our aim is re-election with an absolute majority. We should not forget that BJP is the world’s largest political party,” Arun Singh, also a Rajya Sabha Member, said.

“In the old Mysuru region also, the BJP is gaining strength, gradually. Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa is a towering leader with vast experience in party-building. We will seek his help in strengthening the BJP across Karnataka. The present government, led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, is also providing good administration. It is working for the welfare of the state and its people. We hope to win more segments in the Old Mysuru region in future,” he said.

To a query, he said, there is no confusion in the Karnataka Cabinet. “Allotment of portfolios is the prerogative of the chief minister. We do not have any say in it. Now, all ministers have assumed office. There is no pressure from any minister or MLA for anything,” Arun Singh said.