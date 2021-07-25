No crisis in Karnataka, Yediyurappa has done good work: Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda ruled out any crisis in the Karnataka unit of the party, claiming that B S Yediyurappa had done a good job at handling state and party affairs in the southern state.

"He has done good work. Karnataka is functioning well. Yediyurappa is handling everything," Nadda told a press conference in Panaji.

When asked if he could comment on the ongoing leadership crisis in the party's affairs as far as Karnataka is concerned, Nadda said: "You feel (it's a crisis) so. I do not".

Chaos has been reigning in the Karnataka BJP over the leadership of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, with the party considering replacing the aging party leader, who belongs to the influential Lingayat community.

Nadda who was in Goa to oversee the party's preparations for the 2022 state assembly polls, also dropped a major hint singling out Chief Minister Pramod Sawant leading the party into the upcoming elections.

"Pramod Sawant has done a good job. There has been all round development under Pramod Sawant's leadership. We are moving ahead with his leadership," told reporters. Nadda ,however, also added a rider to his endorsement of Sawant, adding that all such decisions related to election candidature are taken by the party's highest decision-making body, the BJP parliamentary board.

When asked to comment on demands being made by local BJP leaders, who have been seeking the return of senior BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Tourism and Ports Shripad Naik to state politics ahead of the assembly polls, Nadda scoffed at the possibility.

"He is doing a very good job in Delhi and he is taking care of things... Everybody has an interest, but the interest has to be taken care of by the party. He (Naik) has been assigned a job in Delhi, which he is doing very well," the BJP national president said.

Naik is one of the seniormost BJP leaders in the state and has represented the North Goa parliamentary seat since 1999.