No ex gratia for Covid deaths during third wave: Minister

The government has arrived at any decision on providing treatment at private hospitals, District in-charge Minister J C Madhuswamy said

DHNS
DHNS, Tumakuru,
  • Jan 20 2022, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2022, 04:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

District in-charge Minister J C Madhuswamy has said that the expenses for  Covid hospitalisation at private hospitals are not reimbursed by the government during the third wave of the pandemic. No compensation will be paid to the family in the event of the death of the patient.

"The government meted the expenses of Covid patients admitted at private hospitals during the second wave. But, no such facility is available during the third wave. No compensation is paid in the event of death of the patient," the minister told reporters here on Thursday.

Madhuswamy has said that though the government had provided several facilities at its hospitals, they were not being made use of. People should start approaching government hospitals instead of private nursing homes. The government has arrived at any decision on providing treatment at private hospitals, he added.

