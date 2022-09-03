No government interference in Murugha Mutt probe, says Karnataka HM Araga Jnanendra

Karnataka Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra on Saturday said that the government would not interfere in the ongoing probe in connection with POCSO case registered against Murugha Mutt Pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana. Police are interrogating the seer following the complaint.

Speaking to mediapersons here, he said it is too early to make any comment on the outcome of the probe. "Police security has been tightened at Murugha Mutt in Chitradurga. Seven Karnataka State Reserve Police platoons have been deployed around the mutt to prevent untoward incidents," he said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has special interest towards Karnataka. "So Modi is likely to visit Karnataka once in a month and we are ready for the Assembly polls slated to be held next year." He also exuded confidence that BJP will return to power in 2023.

Reacting to JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy's comment on Modi's visit to Karnataka, he said Modi will do what he wants and it is not fair to make any comment on the prime minister. He also claimed that the government has taken all steps towards addressing rain related woes.