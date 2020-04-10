No issues over dist incharge minister: Ramesh

Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, on Friday, put to rest all speculations that he was disappointed over not being made incharge of the district.

“I myself had requested Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to continue Jagadish Shettar as incharge of the district. Hence, there is no question of disappointment,” he said in a statement here.

He said the responsibility of his portfolio was huge. So, he was not keen on the additional responsibility of Belagavi, a big district.

Jarkiholi said Shettar being the incharge minister was akin to he (Jarkiholi) himself being the incharge minister.

The minister said he had conveyed to the chief minister that he would take charge of the district one year prior to the elections.