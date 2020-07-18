No need to be scared of coronavirus: Recovered patient

No need to be scared of coronavirus: Recovered patient

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Jul 18 2020, 23:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2020, 23:33 ist
Jeeya -Ul-Hussain. Credit: DH

“I was scared when I was told that I have been tested positive for Covid-19. Over a period of time, the fear disappeared. One need not be scared of Covid-19. It is not a disease to be scared of,” said Jeeya-Ul-Hussain, who recovered recently.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

“When I experienced fever and cough, I visited a private clinic. The doctor advised me to go for Covid test. The health officials asked me to undergo swab test at the government hospital. The report arrived after three to four days and I was admitted to the Covid hospital in Madikeri. I was given Vitamin C tablets for five days,” he added.

The doctors and the staff treated me with care. I was frequently given hot water to drink and warm food and I recovered within five days. I was asked to remain in institutional quarantine for five more days in a residential school and my health condition was monitored before discharging me,” he added.

“The residents of Shanthinagara accorded a warm welcome when I returned home. During the sealdown, the residents supported my family. There is no need not be scared of Covid-19,” Jeeya-Ul-Hussain added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Gold masks: India's latest 'viral' trend

Gold masks: India's latest 'viral' trend

Birthday spl: 5 unforgettable Priyanka Chopra movies

Birthday spl: 5 unforgettable Priyanka Chopra movies

Did WHO claim asymptomatic cases don't spread Covid-19?

Did WHO claim asymptomatic cases don't spread Covid-19?

Priyanka to become face of Congress in 2022 UP polls?

Priyanka to become face of Congress in 2022 UP polls?

Hackers tell story of Twitter attack from the inside

Hackers tell story of Twitter attack from the inside

 