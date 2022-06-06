No need to panic, says Bommai as Covid-19 cases rise in Karnataka

Don't panic, says Bommai as Karnataka Covid cases rise

Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Jun 06 2022, 14:24 ist
  updated: Jun 06 2022, 15:33 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

With Covid-19 infections appearing to be on the rise, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said there was no need to panic.

“We’re taking regulatory measures. There’s no need to panic unnecessarily,” Bommai told reporters.

The health secretary will take stock of the Covid-19 situation in the districts and submit a report to the CM.

“In a day or two, we will decide on what needs to be done,” Bommai said.

On Sunday, Karnataka reported 301 fresh Covid-19 infections and one death. This was up from 222 cases on Saturday.

Karnataka’s neighbour Maharashtra is witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases with Environment, Tourism and Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray indicating that the state could be staring at the fourth wave and that there is nothing to panic about yet.

