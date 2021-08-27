No politics in Mysuru gang-rape case: Somashekar

Mysuru district in-charge Minister S T Somashekar on Friday said there was no politics in the alleged gang-rape case that was reported in the city recently.

Speaking to reporters here, Somashekar said the police are investigating the case and they will nab the accused.

Replying to opposition leaders' comments against the government and the police department, Somashekar said, there was no politics in the case and "we want real accused to be punished. Opposition party is made to oppose," he said.