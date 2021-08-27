No politics in Mysuru gang-rape case: Somashekar

Somashekar said the police are investigating the case and they will nab the accused

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Aug 27 2021, 14:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2021, 14:18 ist
Mysuru district in-charge minister S T Somashekar. Credit: DH File Photo

Mysuru district in-charge Minister S T Somashekar on Friday said there was no politics in the alleged gang-rape case that was reported in the city recently.

Speaking to reporters here, Somashekar said the police are investigating the case and they will nab the accused.

Also Read | Mysuru gang-rape accused will be arrested soon, assures Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

Replying to opposition leaders' comments against the government and the police department, Somashekar said, there was no politics in the case and "we want real accused to be punished. Opposition party is made to oppose," he said.

S T Somashekar
Mysuru
Karnataka
Crimes against women
gang-rape

