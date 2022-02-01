No state textbook shows Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban as postman, Karnataka govt clarifies

A day after a controversy erupted over featuring Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban as a postman in one of the textbooks of Karnataka schools, the Karnataka Text Book Society (KTBS) on Tuesday clarified that none of the textbooks published by them for classes 1-10 has the image of Boban.

In a statement, KTBS said, "Following media reports, we have verified all the textbooks published by us. None of the textbooks published by us has the image of Malayalam actor."

Boban had posted the image of the textbook on Instagram with the humorous caption that 'he found a government job in Karnataka.'

Subsequently, the issue snowballed into controversy and took political colour. Bengaluru Rural Congress MP D K Suresh had sarcastically hit out at the state government and questioned the quality of textbooks.

