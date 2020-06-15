North Karnataka private institutions request govt to hold final-year exam by July-end

Association of Private Management Institutions of North Karnataka has urged the government and universities to complete degree final year examinations by July end, as the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has already issued notification for applying online application from June 15, and PGCET for admission to MBA and MCA courses on August 9 itself.

"If degree final year examinations are further delayed, MBA and MCA aspirants will be in great trouble. Usually, degree examinations should have begun in March itself, but they are delayed to the COVID-19 situation. We have already conveyed our demand through letters to the higher education minister, principal secretary, and vice-chancellors of universities," said the association president Vishwanath Koravi.

Help-desks for students to facilitate applying online for the entrance examination till June 28, is opened at all MBA colleges. Students can fill applications from home also through http://kea.kar.nic.in, or by phone or visit to help-desks. MBA final examinations are also not yet held, and they are expected to conducted soon, Dr. Koravi noted.

"Management graduates are needed to handle the crisis in all sectors, and placement already assured up to 70%," said the association vice-president Prasad Roodagi.