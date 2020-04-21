Notice to Dharward edu officer over SSLC exam confusion

The government has issued a notice to the additional commissioner (Dharwad), Department of Public Instruction, who had recommended to promote SSLC students without examinations, for creating confusion among students and parents.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has issued a notice to him seeking an explanation.

Recently, Siddalingaiah S Hiremath, additional commissioner for the Dharwad region, conducted a meeting to discuss the SSLC examinations and after the meeting, he sent a recommendation to the principal secretary of the department suggesting to promote the SSLC students without conducting examinations considering the current Covid 19 pandemic.

Minister Suresh Kumar said, "Such decisions do not come under his powers (purview) and we have issued a notice seeking an explanation for conducting a meeting and for submitting the recommendations."

The minister issued the notice to him as the recommendation by the Dharwad region officials created confusion among the students and parents as it was circulated among several social media platforms.

Suresh Kumar also clarified, "There is no need to give importance to such a recommendation as the officers are authorised to implement the orders issued by the government and not to take any such decisions or to conduct any such meetings."