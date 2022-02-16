Notices to Karnataka temples over noise pollution

After trying to regulate the volume of azaans at mosques, the state government is now going after temples to curb noise pollution. In the latest move, the police have begun sending notices to temples, following directions of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board on violations of noise pollution rules under the Environment Protection Act-1986.

Sources told DH notices have been sent to temples belonging to the Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Muzrai) Department. Asenior priest from Dodda Ganapathi and other clusters of temples in Basavanagudi confirmed to DH that they have received a notice from the Basavanagudi police and accordingly a cautionary reminder notice has been issued to temples of the Muzrai department.

According to the copy of the notice issued by the CEO of the temple, a copy of which is accessed by DH, priests have been told not to exceed the prescribed decibel limits.

“According to the 2010 amended Noise Pollution Control Rules-2000 under the Environment Protection Act 1986, the standard decibel of sound has been notified under the various category of areas -- industrial, commercial, residential and silent zones. Hence, the priests must not exceed the standard decibel of sound during maha mangalarati, abhisheka and other rituals using drums and sound systems.”

Officials said notices have been issued to Dodda Ganapathi temple, Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple, Bull Temple, Karanji Anjaneya temple around Basavanagudi which fall under both residential and commercial areas.

Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle told DH, “The police have been issuing notices to all places of worship including temples, mosques and churches according to court directions. We have allowed the use of bells and sound systems as long as they are within the permitted noise levels” she said.

