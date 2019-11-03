Now, a new panel to decide on Tipu in textbooks

The Primary and Secondary Education Department will constitute a new committee to decide about removing Tipu from school textbooks.

The action comes in the wake of the absence of subject experts in the Karnataka Textbook Society for submitting a report over continuing Tipu in the school curriculum.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said at a press meet here on Saturday that the members of the proposed committee would soon be decided.

Denying the allegations that BJP was playing Hindutva card ahead of by-polls in the state, Suresh Kumar said that government had

no such agenda and it was only acting on a representation submitted by one of

the senior MLAs of the

state.

The committee’s meeting is scheduled for November 7. “We want to include people who are neutral and we will ensure that there are subject experts on the committee,” he said.