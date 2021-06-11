Now, II PUC repeaters also want department to declare them 'all pass' them without exams

The Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), which had recently announced promoting regular/fresher students of II PU, is now contemplating passing repeaters, who had registered for the 2021 examinations.

Repeaters are the candidates who had failed to clear the II PU board examination in the previous years. The department had recently announced that repeaters and private candidates will have to take examination after the Covid situation is eased.

Repeaters have questioned the department's move on holding the examinations for them while promoting the freshers.

According to officials, they were flooded with calls from repeaters and their parents. "The students and parents started calling on our mobile numbers. Some even threatened to commit suicide. It was not an easy job to convince students at this stage and we brought it to the notice of the higher ups," said an official from the department.

The candidates even expressed their anxiety of appearing for the examinations at this stage when all other students are declared pass. "The contention of the repeater students is that a majority of them were of 2020 batch and had appeared for the examinations last year. They deserve to be promoted," added official.

As per the information available from the department, around 76,000 candidates have registered as repeaters for the 2021 examination. This apart, around 17,000 people have registered as private candidates.

Meanwhile, the department has already announced that 5.86 lakh candidates who have registered as freshers are deemed as pass candidates for the 2020-2021 academic year.

A senior official in the department said even among the 76,000 candidates who had registered as repeaters, there were different categories. "There are candidates who had failed three years ago. Also, there are those who were unable to clear the exams last year. We are still discussing whether to pass all repeaters or consider only those who had written and failed last year."