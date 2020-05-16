NREGS comes to rescue of workers under lockdown distress

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme has come to the rescue of rural workers who have been in distress owing to nationwide lockdown.

As many as 3,88,903 people had registered their names seeking jobs under NREGA while 1,61,459 have been provided with employment. A total sum of Rs 9.69 crore had been credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries towards wages. The wages are being paid every week without fail thus providing succour to labourers facing hardship.

“We have laid thrust on projects under NREGA on a priority basis given the loss of jobs due to lockdown. So far 3,34,421 human days of employment have been generated under the scheme,” said Zilla Panchayat Executive Officer Subha Kalyan.

The CEO said that some people, who had registered themselves for jobs under the scheme, had migrated to cities in search of jobs. “However, they too have returned due to lockdown. We activated their job cards and provided employment for them. A total of 1,490 people have enrolled themselves under the scheme since March this year,” the officer said.

Shubha said that Madhugiri taluk has the highest number of people seeking jobs under NREGA and therefore, more projects are underway in the taluk. The taluk has 39 gram panchayats and the topography - with more hills and hillocks - is appropriate for taking up works. The workers have been told to maintain social distance.

At present, 2,433 individual projects and 601 community projects are in progress in the district under NREGA. Construction of farm ponds, ridges, desilting of waterbodies have been accorded priority. Rainwater harvesting projects, construction of school buildings, afforestation, wormicompost units etc, have also been taken up under the scheme.