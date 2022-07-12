'Number of requests for services on Seva Sindhu portal increasing'

The state government’s ambitious Seva Sindhu portal has seen a drastic increase in requests over the last year.

While the portal received close to 1.37 crore requests in the second quarter of 2021, the number increased to 2.28 crore during the second quarter of 2022.

The officials said that the requested services have gradually increased every quarter.

“For instance, in 2019, we received only close to 20 lakh applications a quarter. This gradually increased to one crore requests a quarter by the end of 2020. Now, we receive over two crore applications a quarter,” a senior official said.

According to the data, the number of services offered on the portal has also increased over the years. The portal, which offered only 60 services in 2018, now provides access to 798 services across 74 departments.

The award-winning initiative, which was launched in 2018, aims at providing seamless, end-to-end delivery of services to citizens.

Speaking at the regional conference on 'Bringing Citizens, Entrepreneurs, and Government closer for good governance', T M Vijay Bhaskar, chairman of the Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission, said that Karnataka is leading the country in taking up technological initiatives to improve ease of living and Seva Sindhu is one such example.

Along similar lines, the state government’s yet another initiative to improve ease of living, the Sakala scheme, has also seen an increase in applications over the years.

From close to 220 lakh applications a year in 2020, the number of applications has increased to over 325 lakh applications in 2022.

The Sakala scheme promises delivery of government services within a stipulated period of time.