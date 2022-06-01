OBC quota: Panel invites suggestions

The Justice K Bhakthavatsala Commission of Inquiry, constituted to submit a report on providing reservation for backward classes in local bodies, has asked citizens to submit their appeals and suggestions before June 8.
The members of the public, especially people’s representatives, may submit their appeals or suggestions in writing to the Secretary, Justice K Bhakthavatsala Commission of Inquiry, Room 133 and 134, 1st floor, Vikasa Soudha, Bengaluru – 560 001.
The secretary of the Commission may be contacted over the telephone 080–22352152 and 080–22034004 during office hours for further details, an official release said.
