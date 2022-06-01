OBC quota: Panel invites suggestions

OBC quota: Panel invites suggestions

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 01 2022, 23:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2022, 01:13 ist

The Justice K Bhakthavatsala Commission of Inquiry, constituted to submit a report on providing reservation for backward classes in local bodies, has asked citizens to submit their appeals and suggestions before June 8.

The members of the public, especially people’s representatives, may submit their appeals or suggestions in writing to the Secretary, Justice K Bhakthavatsala Commission of Inquiry, Room 133 and 134, 1st floor, Vikasa Soudha, Bengaluru – 560 001.

The secretary of the Commission may be contacted over the telephone 080–22352152 and 080–22034004 during office hours for further details, an official release said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

OBC
Reservation
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Why should judges retire at 65?

Why should judges retire at 65?

Study links complex tectonics with 1950 Assam quake

Study links complex tectonics with 1950 Assam quake

Double-decker bus made into classroom in Kerala school

Double-decker bus made into classroom in Kerala school

Bangladeshi woman swims to India to marry lover

Bangladeshi woman swims to India to marry lover

India beat Japan 1-0 to clinch Asia Cup bronze

India beat Japan 1-0 to clinch Asia Cup bronze

'My guru': UP Official puts Bin Laden's photo in office

'My guru': UP Official puts Bin Laden's photo in office

Remembering KK: 10 lesser-known facts about the singer

Remembering KK: 10 lesser-known facts about the singer

Gosavi's selfie with Aryan Khan to show friends: Report

Gosavi's selfie with Aryan Khan to show friends: Report

 