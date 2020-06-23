On eve of SSLC exam, chorus for putting it off grows

With just a day left for the SSLC examinations, several people, including elected representatives, experts from medical field and parents have expressed concerns as over 8.5 lakh students are appearing for the exams amid a spike in Covid cases.

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, in a series of tweets on Tuesday, urged the government to postpone the SSLC exams at least till October. He said, “If anything happens to children appearing for the exams, the government will be held responsible for it. Instead of playing with the lives of 8.5 lakh students, it is better to postpone exams.”

Reacting to it, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said, “I have spoken to former chief minister Kumaraswamy and explained about all the safety measures taken for safe conduct of the examinations. I have even convened a meeting with an expert committee involving medical professionals. Parents and students need not worry about the exams.”

Several parents also urged for postponement or cancellation of exams. A group of parents have come out with a declaration form for the primary and secondary education minister and urged him to sign it.

The copy of the form, which is in circulation on various social media platforms, reads:

Ultimatum by parents of SSLC students to S Suresh Kumar: The sharply rising cases, unceasing deaths claimed by Covid-19 and the unending potential risk that it carries has fallen deaf on the government’s ears. However, if the government wishes to go ahead with SSLC exams, we demand the minister to give his assent to the form below.

The form below reads: “I Suresh Kumar, the minister for primary and secondary education in the government of Karnataka hereby take full responsibility for the safe conduction of SSLC exams which are slated to begin on June 25th.”

Failing my responsibility, if any student/parent/guardian/teacher/staff/official/policeman contracts the virus due to the procedures involved in conducting SSLC exams: I will tender immediate resignation, pay the entire amount for their treatment and provide quarantine facilities and I will publicly apologise. In case of death due to the virus, I will pay remuneration of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased. I will stop the remaining exams. I am ready to face legal action.