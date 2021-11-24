Online gambling amendment: Karnataka defends legislation

The state government on Tuesday defended the amendment introduced to the Karnataka Police Act with provisions to regulate online gaming activities.

Amended provisions prohibit and criminalise the playing of games of chance and skill including online games by risking money or otherwise.

Several petitions were filed challenging the amendment mainly on the ground that games of chance are different from games of skill. Advocate General (AG) Prabhuling K Navadgi said that this question can only be ascertained after examining the nature of the game.

Also Read | Games of risk: Gambling laws look to shut out loot boxes

He further submitted that the legislation is more concerned about curbing the betting menace, which has tentacles into money laundering, terrorism and narcotics. He said organised syndicates were indulging in soliciting bets on unknown results of a game of skill, which is akin to a game of

chance.

He quoted the example of an investigation carried out by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in the Karnataka Premier League wherein nexus among bookies, players and teams was busted.

Also Read | Karnataka notifies law banning online gambling

He said that online gaming activities were a different class altogether and requires third party intervention for their functioning. He said that the petitions were filed without cause of action and claimed that the police have not filed a single case against any person so far.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi adjourned the case to November 30 for further hearing when the AG will continue his arguments on the interlocutory application seeking a stay on the operation of the amended provisions.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: