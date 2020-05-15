Only 50 guests, no liquor: Govt advisory on marriages

Marriages will have to shed decadence as the state government, in an advisory, has restricted the number of guests to 50 and barred consumption of liquor at such events.

The advisory was issued in anticipation that the Covid-19 lockdown will be eased in a phased manner.

The advisory, issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, states that events can be held in a "suitable public place with good natural ventilation (no air condition)."

All guests must have the Arogya Setu app on their phones and the contact details all marriage attendees should be maintained.

No person from a containment zone will be allowed to attend the event, and persons aged above 65 years, pregnant women and children below 10 years are not permitted.

Sanitisers are to be provided at the entry and at "appropriate" places. Thermal screening is a must at the entry point of the venue. The scanner should be held 3-15 cm away from a person’s forehead. “Anyone found having fever (37.5 degree centigrade or 99.5 Farenheit), cold, cough, difficulty in breathing shall not be permitted to attend the event and immediately referred to seek medical advice," the advisory said.

Besides prohibition on consumption of alcohol, the advisory said paan, gutka and tobacco will not be allowed.

Face masks are compulsory and all persons should maintain a physical distance of more than one metre. The venue shall be clean and hygienic, with a prohibition on spitting in public places.

A nodal person should be identified to oversee the arrangements, the advisory said.