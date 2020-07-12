Only extremely urgent cases during lockdown

The Karnataka High Court has appealed to the advocates not to apply for listing of cases unless an exceptional urgency is involved and the cases cannot wait till lockdown is withdrawn.

The Registrar General of the high court has issued two notices on the functioning of the courts in the High Court’s principal bench and courts in Bengaluru Urban and

Rural.

The notice stated that in so far as principal bench of the court in Bengaluru, advocates and parties-in-person have been asked to make out a case of extreme urgency as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). Unless extreme urgency is made out, listing of cases will not be permitted, it stated.

Among the other instructions, fresh appointments for filing of fresh matters will not be given and appointments will be given only for filing of caveats and for filing of miscellaneous documents which are already permitted to be listed. The appointments will be provided for payment of process fees and court fees, while appointments which are already given for fresh filing of new cases from July 15, 2020 will not be disturbed. However, appointments given for rectification of the objections from July 15 stand cancelled till the lockdown is over.

“Notwithstanding the fact that very few staff members will be able to visit the High Court from July 15, 2020 till the lockdown is over, efforts will be made to list all the cases for video conferencing in which dates have been fixed on the basis of memo filed by e-mail. http://dcxprodapp.deccanherald.co.in/device_dh/previews1/2018/08-20/f1/a... But, sitting of a few Judges may be cancelled,’’ the notice said.

In another set of guidelines in view of the new lockdown, it has been ordered that physical hearing will not take place in the district and trial courts in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts. The notice said while there will be no physical filing, appointments shall be given only for physical filing of caveats and for payment of court fees and process fees. The notice further said only extremely urgent cases will be heard in courts through video conferencing, by following the procedure which was prevailing prior to June 1, 2020.