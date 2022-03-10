OTP phishing cases on the rise in Karnataka

The one time password (OTP) phishing cases in the state are on the rise in Karnataka, but the conviction rate is abysmally low with only less than 10% of the attacks/cases being taken to the logical end.

Also, Bengaluru Urban has remained on the top of the hit-list of cybercriminals, according to the state government.

As per the data tabled by Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in the Legislative Council on Thursday, as many as 372 cases of OTP phishing cases were reported during 2022 (January to date). Out of which, only 37 cases were detected and resolved.

A total of Rs 3.73 crore has been recovered. The data also revealed that the cybercriminals cheated people of Rs 7.66 crore by way of OTP phishing.

Bengaluru on the top

Interestingly, Bengaluru has remained on top of the hit-list of cybercriminals in all cybercrime activities, including OTP phishing, social media, online phishing etc.

During 2021 alone, a total of 8,050 cybercrime cases were registered across the state. Of which, Bengaluru accounted for 6,423 cases. The newly constituted Vijayanagara district reported zero cybercrime cases.

In the last three years (up to January 2022), a total of 32,286 cybercrime complaints were filed. Of which, 7,835 cases were traced and 1,243 people were arrested.

