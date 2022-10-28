Over 1 crore people sing 6 classic Kannada songs

Over 1 crore people sing 6 classic Kannada songs in a record of sorts

It's a world record, Bommai said as he highlighted the people's passion for the Kannada language and culture

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 28 2022, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2022, 16:24 ist
Koti Kantha Gaana program. Credit: Twitter/@BSBommai

The 'Koti Kanta Gaayana' programme on Friday received an overwhelming response with an estimated more than one crore people singing six classic Kannada songs in various locations across the State.

The mass singing programme was organised by the Kannada and Culture Department in the run-up to Karnataka Rajyotsava (state formation day) on November one. More than one crore people sang at the same time in entire Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters after inaugurating the event on the footsteps of 'Vidhan Soudha' here.

"It's a world record", he said as he highlighted the people's passion for the Kannada language and culture.

