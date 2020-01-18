Over 20,000 Government schools in state get Rs 150-cr CSR funding boost

‘Namma Shaale’, a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity to develop government schools, has received good response in the state with over 60 corporates and non-profit organisations coming forward in the last two years.

Under the initiative, the state Department of Primary and Secondary Education has commenced activities worth Rs 150 crore, covering over 20,000 schools across the state and aiming to help more institutions.

The school adoption programme was rolled out in 2009 and was initially named ‘Shaalegagi Naavu Neevu’. The department renamed it ‘Namma Shaale’ in 2018 for more effective implementation of the project. The Delhi-based ‘Think Through Consulting’ is coordinating between the government and corporates.

As per the details provided by the department at an interaction organised between Minister for Primary and Secondary Education

S Suresh Kumar and the representatives from corporate sectors, the schools are open for adoption under four modules: child-friendly infrastructure, smart classrooms, co-scholastic activities and safety measures in schools.

Suresh Kumar requested for more support from the corporate sector.

“We want your immediate help as several schools have been damaged in the North Karnataka region due to floods. Some schools need new buildings whereas some need to be renovated,” he said.

Corporates’ concerns

Representatives from companies and non-profit organisations including Biocon, HP, Oracle, Samsung, Embassy group, Azim Premji Foundation, Akshara Foundation and American India Foundation raised several concerns over CSR initiatives. Some said there was a lack of motivation among teachers about such activities in schools. They also demanded that a list of needy schools be released and an official be appointed by the government at taluk level to update them about their activity to the partner.

Donation app

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education is developing 'My school My donation', an exclusive app for CSR initiative in government schools, which will ensure transparency. The app will have two windows for the donor and the school. Once the donor logs in, he/she will get the list of schools on need-based format. Once the donor selects a school, he/she will get an option to donate money or material.