Over 2.84 lakh vaccinated against Covid-19 in Karnataka so far: Health Minister

Karnataka has vaccinated over 2.84 lakh people since the launch of the vaccination drive on January 16, state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Friday.
In a series of tweets, he said India's vaccination drive, the world's largest was also the fastest.
"The world's largest vaccination drive is now also the fastest vaccination drive. After the launch on 16 Jan, India has crossed 2 million inoculations in just 11 days," Sudhakar tweeted.
He said that Karnataka had vaccinated 2,84,385 health warriors till Thursday, with 18,230 inoculations in a single day on Thursday.
Hailing India's fight against coronavirus, he said the vaccine production capacity of India is the best asset that the world has today.
"I hope the world understands that it must be fully used: UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres. Under PM @narendramodi ji's leadership India is truly emerging as Vishwaguru," he tweeted.
