Over 3,900 applications rejected under agriculture quota

As many as 3,916 applications for the admission to UG courses, through the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET), were rejected by the agriculture universities for faking documents to claim seats under the agriculture quota

During the e-verification, the authorities found that over 3,900 candidates had submitted fake/false documents and promptly rejected the applications in the first-level itself.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the state government had decided to do away with the practical test (identification of agri-related specimens) to claim the seats under the agriculture quota. Instead, the Agri varsities carried out an e-verification of the documents.

According to the University of Agriculture Sciences (UAS) Bengaluru, “A total of 28,899 students had applied for seats under agriculture quota. Of which, 3,916 applications were rejected due to the submission of false/fake certificates, which include false affidavit claiming Agri quota, wards of government employees applying under the quota, and false income certificate. The report on the same has been submitted to Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for further action,” said an official of UAS Bengaluru.

This year, through KCET 2020, a total of 1,27,627 candidates have qualified for B.Sc Agri courses and 1,29,611 for BVSc (veterinary) courses. The total number of seats available for these courses is 3,000. “Of this, 40% of the seats have been reserved for students from an agriculture background, and the demand to claim the seat under this quota is high,” sources said.