Over 45 lakh farmers in Karnataka to get land records at their doorstep on March 12

Coming Saturday will be a big day for over 45 lakh farmers in Karnataka as they will be receiving their land records and other revenue documents at their doorstep directly from the government officials.

Taking governance to the doorsteps of the farmers, government officials and elected representatives will visit farmers at their houses on March 12 across the state, according to Revenue minister R Ashoka.

Announcing the programme in the Legislative Council on Wednesday, Revenue minister R Ashoka said, "This is not a new initiative as it had been present in the Revenue Act. However, it was not implemented all these years and for the first time we are implementing it from March 12." The minister also said that even the Chief Minister will be taking part in this programme and appealed to all the elected representatives to participate in the programme within their constituencies.

Ashoka said that the Act has a provision that all land-related records and documents pertaining to farmers shall be distributed to them once in five years at their doorstep.

Check out DH's latest videos: