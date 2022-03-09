Over 900 kids rescued from child labour in Karnataka in 3 years

More than 900 children have been rescued from forced labour over a three-year period in Karnataka, data tabled by the government shows.

According to the data tabled by Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar in response to a question by Congress MLA Tanveer Sait, the government has rescued 972 children between 2018 and 2020.

While the government elaborated steps like taluk and district-level committees to rescue child labourers, much more work needs to be done.

Hebbar told DH that the government was providing training and awareness among officials. "We have appointed special officers at the district level and received feedback that they need better training in various provisions of the law. We are working on it," he said. He also said there were several social realities that needed to be negotiated, albeit strong laws.

In many instances, the mother takes the child to the work place. Children also get implicated in these cases, Hebbar said. "The only way the child's safety can be ensured is to place them in day care centres near work sites. We have set up several Kittur Rani Chennamma day care centres," he added.

Activists said the government must come up with a plan involving different departments. "The education, labour and home departments should work together. They should also rope in city corporations and Rural Development department," child rights activist Vasudeva Sharma said. The government should also focus on agriculture and related activities where there is significant child labour, he added.

Sumathi D G, state co-ordinator for Bachpan Bachao Andolan urged the government to ensure that the task forces provided for under the Child Labour Act were functional.

Watch latest videos by DH here: