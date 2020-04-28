Padarayanapura violence: Prime accused in police net

The prime accused in the Padarayanapura violence case was arrested from KG Halli on Monday on charges of leading the attack. He was on the run after breaking police barricades and vandalising the area.

Irfan (35), a resident of Arafat Nagar and a member of the Islamist Organisation Karnataka Forum for Dignity, is the arrested accused.

During interrogation, the police learnt that Irfan had provoked the group to vandalise the premises and break the barricades. After the incident on April 19, the police set up nine special teams to nab Irfan.

The CCTV footage also proved his involvement. Tracking his call detail records, the police arrested him from his relative’s house in KG Halli on Monday.

Irfan was brought to the JJ Nagar police station and is being questioned amid tight security.

A senior police officer said “the investigation revealed that he wanted to go to his relative’s house and hide, but due to the lockdown, his plan failed and he was arrested. He is a scrap dealer and identified himself as a KFD member.”

“Before the incident, Irfan had invited a couple of youths to his house and provoked them to ransack the premises.

"He asked them to attack the police, BBMP officials and health staff who had come to the area to quarantine a couple of people, who were primary and secondary contacts of Covid-19 patients, on April 19 evening,” the officer added.

The police suspect that more people are involved in the violence and are making all efforts to nab them, the officer said.