Pandemic-hit RTCs in Karnataka seek 10-15% fare hike

A proposal to hike RTC bus fare by 10 to 15 per cent is before the state government, KSRTC managing director Shivayogi Kalasad said on Friday.

“All four RTCs are under financial distress due to the Covid-induced lockdown. The RTCs are incurring a revenue loss of Rs 20 crore a day. The corporations need Rs 300 crore to pay their 1.15 lakh-strong staff every month. The employees are being paid with financial assistance from the state government. The corporations can overcome losses if the bus fare is hiked by 50 per cent,” Kalasad told reporters.

Replying to a specific query, the KSRTC MD said the corporations would start operating the buses based on demand, only if the government gives its nod. In the initial phase, bus will be operated within districts, he added.