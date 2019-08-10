Parameshwara wants Rs 10K cr special package for K'taka

Former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara demanded the Central government to release a special package of Rs 10,000 cr for relief activities in flood-affected regions of the State. Either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah should conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected regions and should depute a team from Central government to assess the extent of damages, he said.

Speaking at a press meet, he said that though drought and floods have affected several parts of Karnataka, the State government had failed to tackle the crisis. "Such situation would not have surfaced if there was a State cabinet," he said, adding that the haste exercised by the Central government to topple a government was absent for the formation of cabinet.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa should reveal whether the BJP high command was waiting for a decision by the Supreme Court on the petition filed by rebel Congress and JD(S) legislators regarding their disqualifications, he said.

A few of the rebel MLAs who were disqualified by former speaker K R Ramesh Kumar were assured cabinet berths by the BJP for resigning from the coalition.