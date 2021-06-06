Parents demand refund of II PUC examination fee

On the heels of the government deciding to promote second-year PU students without conducting an examination, several parents have demanded a refund of examination fees already paid to the PU Board.

As per the information available from the colleges, freshers have paid Rs 190 and students from SC and ST category have paid Rs 50.

"An amount of Rs 190 may not be a big amount for the parents but if you calculate the total for the 6 lakh students registered for the exams, it is a huge money and would be close to Rs 11.40 crore," said B N Yogananda, Member, Karnataka Private Schools Parents' Association Co-ordination Committee.

He said that the Association had already contacted the director of the PU Board and discussed the issue.

"We have requested the officer to initiate a refund. It is the right of every student to get the refund as he/she is not appearing for examination."