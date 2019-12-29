Pejawar seer's contribution to environment

Vishwesha Theertha Swami of Pejawar Mutt was not just known for his socio-religious reforms but was also involved in protecting the environment, especially the Western Ghats.

He was one of the front-line seers to oppose the Bedthi river diversion project in the 1970s. He had also raised his voice against the setting up of the Kaiga Nuclear Power plant. More recently, he had even chaired a meeting of Seers and environmentalists opposing setting up of fifth and sixth units of nuclear power plants at Kaiga.

He had even opposed the setting up of Udupi Power Corporation Limited, a coal-based power plant owned by Adani Group at Nandikur near Udupi.