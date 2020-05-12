People arriving from foreign countries to be quarantined in 17 hotels

A total of 17 hotels and 12 hostels had been identified to quarantine people arriving from foreign countries.

The flight carrying 177 passengers will land at Mangalore International Airport (MIA) on Tuesday.

Only those hailing from DK will be quarantined in Mangaluru and the remaining will be sent back to their districts for quarantine.

Probationary IAS officer Rahul Shinde said offficials deployed at the airport would collect all information about the passengers.

The passengers will undergo medical check-up at the airport itself. Passengers will be categorised into A and B.

Those with cough, fever and cold will be categorised under ‘A’ and they will be quarantined for 14 days at Wenlock Hospital and will be treated for cold and fever.

Those asymptomatic passengers will be categorised as ‘B’ and will be quarantined in hotels/hostels.

Arrangements had been made to book the hotels online at the airport and ferry passengers to the hotels from the airport, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu Rupesh also prohibited relatives and friends from meeting the passengers at the Airport.