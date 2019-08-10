People in low-lying areas of South K'taka told to shift

Due to the torrential rains in the coastal areas, Dakshina Kannada district Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil has urged residents in low-lying areas to immediately shift to safe places, as the brimming river Nethravati is flowing at a dangerous level.

Water in the Nethravati and Gurpur Phalguni rivers are overflowing due to incessant rains and have already entered low-lying areas near the banks of the river.

Bantwal taluk is flooded due to incessant rains.

Rescue operations were being done by boats ferrying stranded people from areas which are almost submerged, jeeps were also used to rescue people in distress.

The district administration and officials are stationed near the dangerous spots and are prepared to tackle any dangers that may be caused by rains and floods.

A number of houses at Upppinangady and Bantwal, which are located on the river banks are submerged in water, official sources said.

More than 1,000 people have been shifted to the relief camps opened at the Inspection Bungalow and Sharada High School of Panemangalore.

The residence and farms of senior Congress leader Janardhan Poojary at Bantwal cross were also submerged in water.

NDRF personnel shifted Poojary and other residents to safer places.