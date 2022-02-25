PIL in Karnataka HC seeking NIA probe on hijab row

PIL in Karnataka HC seeking NIA probe on hijab row

The petition said that report in electronic and social media suggest the involvement of radical Islamist organisations funded by Saudi Arabian universities

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Feb 25 2022, 22:45 ist
  updated: Feb 26 2022, 03:08 ist

A PIL was filed alleging that the hijab controversy is a creation of 'tool kit' which has plans to create disturbances and anarchy and also to bring down the government.

Senior advocate Subhash Jha, representing the petitioner Ghanshyam Upadhyay from Mumbai, argued at some length stating that the hijab was a controversy created with the involvement of certain organisations.

The petition said that report in electronic and social media suggest the involvement of radical Islamist organisations funded by Saudi Arabian universities. The petitioner prayed for an investigation by a central agency such as CBI or NIA into the hijab controversy.

The bench asked the petitioner whether he has any prima facie material to substantiate the allegation. The bench said that it cannot go on presumptions. The bench adjourned the hearing on the petition observing that it has already called for a report from the government.

