PM Modi asks beneficiaries to popularise government schemes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, urged the beneficiaries of various Union government-sponsored schemes to popularise them among the needy people so that the benefits reach all.

The PM was interacting with the beneficiaries at a programme organised at Maharaja's College grounds, here, on Monday. The PM appreciated the beneficiaries, as they were aware of the Union-sponsored programmes. "There are several schemes for the poor and needy people. You must spread the message about them," the PM said.

Check supply of artificial flowers

A beneficiary of the National Horticulture Mission (NHM) R Sandeep of Mandya urged the Prime Minister to take measures to check the import of artificial flowers from China and Thailand. Sandeep, who has established a polyhouse and cultivates Gerbera flowers, said, the flowers were in great demand, but the market has been affected due to the import of plastic flowers, recent.

Modi asks for kurta

PM Modi asked a tailor, Ambika of Hanur taluk in Chamarajanagar district, to stitch him a kurta. Ambika is a beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY). While interacting with her, the PM asked her, "Can you stitch me a kurta?"

Ambika said that it is a golden memory for her. The PM also inquired about her qualifications and where she learnt tailoring. Ambika is a beneficiary of 10 schemes.

Wish to visit house of beneficiary

While interacting with Yashoda Suresh, a beneficiary of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) of Kikkeri, in Mandya district, the PM asked her, "Do you cook? Shall I come to your house for a meal?" She explained that she got a house under PMAY. The PM asked her, if she has getting drinking water and has toilet facilities at her new house.

Somashekar, said 15 members of his family obtained jobs under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) and were earning handsome income. "We are economically stable now," he said.

Tribal woman mentions PM Ayushman Bharat

Veena of Yerava tribal community of Nagarahole said, her family was benefitted by Ayushman Bharat health protection scheme. Her husband was a kidney patient and his treatment was covered under the scheme. But, her husband passed away due to health issues later, she said.