PM Modi promises Bengaluru suburban rails in 40 months

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extolled the “double engine" model as he promised to complete in 40 months the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP), which he said the previous governments failed to do in 40 years.

“There has been discussion from the 1980s to connect Bengaluru to sub-urban areas... 40 years were lost in discussion. In 40 months, we will try to fulfil your dreams,” he said here, after laying the foundation stone for the BSRP. “The project was stuck on files for 16 years,” Modi added.

The BSRP network, with a total length of 148.17 km, will come up at an estimated cost of Rs 15,767 crore connecting the city’s centre with its ends. An estimated 10 lakh passengers will travel in suburban trains by 2026.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for seven railway projects, five highway projects, 100 per cent electrification of the Konkan Railway and the development of a multi-modal logistics park, all worth Rs 28,000 crore at a public meeting at Kommaghatta.

“The suburban rail project will help increase the capacity of Bengaluru. If these projects were completed 40 years ago, pressure on Bengaluru would have reduced. But, it is in my destiny to complete it,” Modi said. “The rapid transit system along with the Ring Road project will have a multiplier effect,” he said, adding that these projects will “strengthen ease of living and doing business in Bengaluru”.

Modi took a dig at critics of the private sector involved in some projects he inaugurated during the day. "I congratulate the private sector," he said, lauding the entrepreneurship and innovation of Bengaluru. “The city teaches people, those with a sattavadi (authoritarian) mentality who abuse the private sector even today, to change their mindset,” Modi said, adding his government has worked in the last eight years to strengthen “wealth creators, job creators and innovators who are India’s real power”.

Modi hailed Bengaluru as “a city of dreams” for lakhs of youths. “The double engine government is exploring every possible way to free Bengaluru from its traffic jams through rail, road, metro, underpass and flyover,” he said.

Commenting on the multi-modal logistics park, Modi said that the project would connect rail, road and air traffic under one roof. “This will help last mile connectivity and various businesses,” he said.