PM Modi's visit to infuse enthusiasm in party's rank and file

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit Friday is expected to give the BJP a much-needed boost ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections as he is slated to chair a meeting with top leaders to take stock of the party’s situation.

After the public event, Modi is slated to spend an hour with party leaders, which includes the BJP core committee meeting.

The event gains significance at a time when the Congress is targeting the BJP over corruption allegations.

According to BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, at least 1.5 lakh people will attend Modi’s event.

District-in-charge Minister V Sunil Kumar, who is overseeing the arrangements, said 2,000 buses have been booked to ferry beneficiaries from both Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts. He said Modi’s visit will infuse fresh energy and enthusiasm among the party's rank and file.

Massive posters welcoming Prime Minister in English, Kannada and Hindi have sprung up at every nook and corner, in what promises to be a show of strength in the BJP’s coastal stronghold.

At least 3,000 police personnel will ensure no breach in security.

Modi’s visit comes in the wake of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa asking him to visit poll-bound Karnataka more frequently.

DYFI state president Muneer Katipalla said the district machinery had been abused for the public programme organised with an eye on polls. Muneer said a circular directing panchayat officials to engage buses to ferry people to Mangaluru had gone viral on social media. Even bank employees have been asked to bring people to the venue of programme. "It appears that everyone has got targets," he mocked.

Yakshagana Bhagavatha Satish Patla has composed and sung a poem praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Yakshagana style. Patla in his rich baritone voice hailed Modi as `Veera Pungava'. Video clippings of of comedy actor and director Devdas Kapikad praising Modi had gone viral on social media.

During the event, Modi will be presented an idol of Parashurama, the maker of Tulunadu as per folklore.