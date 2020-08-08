PM Modi to review Karnataka flood situation on Aug 10

PM Narendra Modi to review Karnataka flood situation on Aug 10

Bharath R Joshi
Bharath R Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 08 2020, 21:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2020, 21:42 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the flood situation in Karnataka and five other states on August 10.

The Prime Minister’s Office has invited the chief ministers of Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Assam to provide an update on the situation in these states. 

However, with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa hospitalized after having tested Covid-19 positive, there is no confirmation on his participation in the PM’s video conference. It is said that Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai could brief Modi on Yediyurappa’s behalf. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Karnataka
Flood
Rainfall

What's Brewing

Experts explain how could the Beirut explosion happen

Experts explain how could the Beirut explosion happen

Why Joe Biden keeps missing his own VP deadlines

Why Joe Biden keeps missing his own VP deadlines

Air India crash: Co-pilot was going to become a father

Air India crash: Co-pilot was going to become a father

Android mobiles with Qualcomm chipset can get hacked

Android mobiles with Qualcomm chipset can get hacked

 