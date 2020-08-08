PM Narendra Modi to review Karnataka flood situation on Aug 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the flood situation in Karnataka and five other states on August 10.

The Prime Minister’s Office has invited the chief ministers of Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Assam to provide an update on the situation in these states.

However, with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa hospitalized after having tested Covid-19 positive, there is no confirmation on his participation in the PM’s video conference. It is said that Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai could brief Modi on Yediyurappa’s behalf.