PM should have lit lamps in lives of farmers: HDK

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has taken a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “not responding to the plight of farmers.”
“The prime minister lit the lamps at Varanasi instead of giving light to the farmers’ lives,” Kumarswamy said here on Wednesday. The PM took part in the Dev Deepavali celebrations at Raj Ghat in Varanasi early this week.
Kumaraswamy said that even after two farmers died of cold weather, the Union government was not bothered to respond to their demands.
