POCSO case against Murugha mutt seer: Officials record statements of children in hostel

Officials from the Women & Child Development Department are recording the statements of all inmates of the hostel where two girls have alleged sexual abuse by a seer of a prestigious Karnataka mutt.

The team visited the hostel run by the mutt and inspected the attendance register, recording statements of children as they returned from classes. The team recorded the statement of each student separately.

Also read: Seer of prestigious Karnataka mutt accused of sexually harassing girl students

Over 100 girl students studying in primary, secondary and PU classes reside in the hostel. They are from Chitraudurga, Davangere and many districts of north Karnataka.

After learning about the sexual abuse charge against the seer, parents are visiting the hostel to take their children back home. Officials stated that children would be handed over to parents after their statements are recorded.