Police lathicharge those protesting against murder of BJP leader in Dakshina Kannada

Harsha, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 27 2022, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2022, 16:13 ist
Screengrab from the video. Credit: Twitter/ @ANI

Police resorted to lathicharge the crowd queuing up in large numbers to pay their final respects to departed soul of BJP Yuva Morcha committee member Praveen Nettaru in Bellare, Karnataka on Wednesday.

A crowd also gheaored RSS leader Dr Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, BJP state President Nalin Kumar Kateel who had arrived in Bellare to pay their final respects.

Angry youth even went to the extent of toppling a car. After intervention of senior leaders, the crowd ran away after puncturing the tyres of a car.

Security has been beefed up across the communally sensitive district following the murder. Police have formed four separate teams to nab the culprits. The incident has threatened to take a communal turn with suspicions being raised by right wing outfits that the murder is in retaliation for another killing of a youth belonging to minority community in the same locality recently.

(With inputs from PTI)

