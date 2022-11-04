Poll panel offers sign language assistance

Persons who are in need of sign language interpreter assistance may approach the state voter helpline through an email request

  • Nov 04 2022, 21:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2022, 21:48 ist
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Meena. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Meena on Friday announced a new initiative of providing sign language assistance to voters who need it.

"The Election Commission of India is continuously exploring new measures to enhance accessibility of electoral services to the persons with disabilities. In accordance with the Commission’s policy of accessible elections, the office of CEO, Karnataka has come up with first of its kind service of assistance of sign language interpreters to persons having speech and hearing impairment through the toll free 1950 voter helpline for any information, feedback, suggestion and complaint," the CEO said in a release.

"Persons who are in need of sign language interpreter assistance may approach the state voter helpline through an email request to eci.kar1950@karnataka.gov.in. Arrangements will be made for such requests for having a conference video call with the concerned persons," it said.

Karnataka
Election Commission
Sign language

