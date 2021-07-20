Pontiff delegation to meet B S Yediyurappa, extend support

With Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s continuation as Chief Minister shrouded with uncertainty, a delegation of 35 Lingayat pontiffs is expected to meet him later in the day even as Chitradurga’s Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana became the latest voice lending support to the BJP leader.

The delegation will mostly comprise pontiffs representing the Lingayat community to which Yediyurappa belongs. Balehosur Dingaleshwar Swamy is leading this delegation.

On Tuesday, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana from the Murugha Mutt in Chitradurga said the BJP should not replace Yediyurappa as the CM.

Also Read | Yediyurappa may quit CM's post before Aug 15: Sources

“At this stage, a change in leadership is not justifiable,” the Murugha seer said in a statement. “Yediyurappa is someone who walked a lonely road, built the party from the group up and earned praise for forming a government in South India,” he said.

“Every election has been fought under his leadership and has toiled much for the party. He has contributed much to the state. The feeling is strong that neglecting such a brilliant, experienced person will cause huge damage going forward. So, it is appropriate to treat him with respect,” the seer said.

On Monday, Congress’ Lingayat leaders Shamanur Shivashankarappa and MB Patil also expressed support to Yediyurappa amid talks of his exit. Political circles are abuzz with theories that the Congress is looking to woo the Lingayat community, which is seen as the BJP’s support base.

A politically-dominant community, Veerashaiva-Lingayats are estimated to form about 16% of Karnataka’s population.