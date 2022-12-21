Poor quality work in Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: MP

Mandya Lok Sabha member Sumalatha on Wednesday urged the Centre to ensure quality in the construction of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway.

"Due to unscientific construction of the expressway, several areas along the road, including agricultural fields, were flooded due to recent rains. Waterlogging severely affected smooth movement of vehicles on the highway, leading to massive traffic jams for several hours recently," she said in the Lok Sabha.

"The quality of work of the highway is also poor. In several areas, roadside drainages are already clogging. The government must ensure that all flaws in the construction of the highway is rectified and those responsible for sub-standard works are punished," she said.

The highway is being constructed without consulting the state water resources and other departments, the MP said.