Property registration glitches to be fixed by December: R Ashoka

While there have been several complaints about delays in property registration owing to the government's new system of online payment in sub-registrar offices, the state government will bring a new software and set right the issue by December this year, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said.

In the Legislative Council, Ashoka was responding to JD(S) MLC Appaji Gowda who pointed out that people had to wait in long queues for hours together to get properties registered. The K2 challan system is not working effectively, he said.

Acknowledging the issue, Ashoka said the government is facing this problem for the past six months. "There is too much load on the Kaveri software with it being linked to Rural Development, Panchayat Raj and DPAR Departments," the minister explained, speaking about the technical snags. That apart, there are also issues with hardware, the minister stated. The UPS and battery systems are old. If these batteries stop working, it adds to the delay. Recently, the department has released Rs 12 crore to replace old batteries. Once this is done, 50% of the problem will be solved, he added.

The government will set right the issue by December 2021, according to the minister. Further, hardware engineers and data entry operators are also being trained in Kaveri software. "We got rid of the demand draft system because sub-registrars were taking too long to deposit them in the bank. We will examine how we can further streamline this system," he said.

